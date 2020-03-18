Kareena Kapoor Turns Her Childhood Photo Into A Meme Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Kareena Kapoor Khan is knocking it out of the park with her social media game ever since she made her Instagram debut a week ago. From pictures of her family including her son Taimur Ali Khan to a picture with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan, Kareena is sure treating fans to snippets of her life.

In her latest Instagram post, Kareena turned a childhood throwback picture of herself into a meme to lighten the mood with regard to coronavirus scare.

Kareena shared an adorable picture of herself when she was a baby, wearing a cute red polka dot outfit. She can be seen making a funny expression with her hands withdrawn. She wrote as caption, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing," (sic).

Like Kareena, many Bollywood celebrities from Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others have been sharing informative posts on COVID - 19, as well as posts on how they are keeping themselves entertained as they practice social distancing.

A recent post by Kareena featured her husband Saif Ali Khan and herself. While Saif can be seen reading a book, Kareena is on Instagram.

With regard to work, Kareena will be reuniting on screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

