Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her Kids’ Favourite Actress Is Not Her, But Their Aunt Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor may have won the National Award, but she has not impressed her kids with her acting. Karisma says that her two children, Samiera and Kiaan prefer their aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan over her when it comes to acting. She also revealed that the two have not watched many movies of hers and that she likes to keep it that way.

Speaking to Curly Tales in an interview, Karisma was asked if she was her kids' favourite actress. To this, she said, "I don't think so. I think it's Bebo (Kareena)." She added, "They don't really watch my movies and I don't force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It's fine."

Karisma ruled the big screen in the 90s after debuting with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991. She starred in numerous popular films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and so on.

She returned to acting after a long time and made her digital debut with the web-series Mentalhood. Karisma plays a mother to three children in this show on modern parenting and its challenges.

Mentalhood also stars Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridhul, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and Sanjay Suri. Mentalhood is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Meanwhile, her daughter Samiera recently featured in a short film directed by Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday. Titled Daud, Samiera plays a supporting role in the film which is about a young girl from the Mumbai slums who dreams of becoming a professional athlete.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Is Conservative In Real Life; 'I Never Used To Like Wearing Sleeveless'

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Reveals The Lead Actors On Andaz Apna Apna Were Not On Talking Terms

ALSO READ: Watch Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Act In A Short Film Directed By Ananya Panday's Sister