Karisma Kapoor Shares Family Picture Of Rishi Kapoor Celebrating Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday

Rishi Kapoor's passing has left everyone shocked, particularly his family members. Rishi's nieces Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor took to their social media handles to mourn his demise by sharing throwback pictures of family celebrations, and from their childhood.

In one of the pictures that Karisma shared, the entire Kapoor family is seen sharing a frame while celebrating the birthday of Rishi's elder brother Randhir Kapoor. Karisma poignantly had only one word to caption the picture. 'Family', she wrote, sharing the image of the happy times in the past.

Karisma also shared an Instagram story, where she posted a picture from a family trip to Kashmir. Karisma can be seen smiling and posing with her uncle Rishi, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousins Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, and her sister Kareena. Sharing the picture, she wrote, 'Kashmir 1988'.

On April 30, the day of Rishi's passing, Kareena shared a throwback picture from her father and uncle's childhood, calling them the 'best boys' she knows.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted in the HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 29, after his health deteriorated. The actor passed away the next morning at 8:45 am.

His funeral was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others. Rishi's daughter, Riddhima was not present because she was in Delhi, and could not travel in time for the funeral because of the lockdown. However, she has been permitted to travel to Mumbai by road, and is currently enroute.

