      Kartik Aaryan Announces Love Aaj Kal 2030 With Ranveer Singh!

      Kartik Aaryan, who's currently in Guwahati for the Filmfare awards, shared a funny picture with Ranveer Singh and captioned it saying, "Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030 With @ranveersingh ❤ #RanTik." After coming across their picture, netizens were left giggling.

      Love Aaj Kal Full Movie Gets Leaked Online On Tamilrockers In HD!

      Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara Ali Khan, was quick to react to their camaraderie and wrote, "That was a quick replacement ♀."

      While some called the picture 'hilarious', some called it 'cute'. We must say that Kartik and Ranveer are an amazing duo and we would love to see them together in a film. Dear Karan Johar, are you listening?

      On a related note, Kartik-Sara's Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres yesterday (February 14, 2020) and the film opened to mixed reviews and many memes. Sara got brutally trolled by the moviegoers for her 'overacting' in the film, while Kartik received a decent feedback.

      Speaking of Love Aaj Kal's collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... Day 1 biz... 2020: #LoveAajKal ₹ 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama ₹ 92 lakhs #India biz."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 20:39 [IST]
