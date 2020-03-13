Katrina Kaif Is Full Of Gratitude For Akshay Kumar; 'He Was Of Immense Support In My Initial Days'

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are all set to share screen space in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The two will be reuniting on screen after 10 years, as they were last seen in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan. Katrina is full of gratitude for her co-star for being a big support to her. The actress was recently quoted as saying that Akshay used to stand in front of her whenever she had to give a shot, in her initial days.

"I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me," IANS quoted Katrina as saying.

Katrina and Akshay have starred in a number of movies including Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, De Dana Dan and Blue.

Their upcoming film Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment to Rohit Shetty's cop drama franchise, after Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba. The film features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, Sooryavanshi's release date has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement regarding the film's release was made yesterday, by Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

