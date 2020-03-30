    For Quick Alerts
      Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana; Donates To PM CARES

      Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to make a donation to the Prime Minister's relief fund set up to fight the spread of coronavirus. Katrina shared the news on an Instagram story, and announced that she will be donating to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and also the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

      Katrina Donates To PM CARES & Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

      Without disclosing the donation amount, Katrina wrote on her Instagram story, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world," (sic).

      Right from spreading hygiene awareness and urging people to practice social distancing, to donating large sums to relief funds meant to fight Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), celebrities have been doing an incredible job in using their reach and their position.

      Akshay Kumar touched hearts when he made a whopping Rs. 25 crore donation to the PM's relief fund. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Randeep Hooda, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar are among others who have donated to this fund.

      Others like Anubhav Sinha, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu have pledged to support daily wage workers by distributing food grains to them.

      Salman Khan has taken up the responsibility of financially supporting 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry, through his charitable organization Being Human.

      Read more about: katrina kaif
      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
