      Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana Support Daily Wage Workers Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebrities are going all out to help out amidst the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. From spreading awareness about personal hygiene and precautions to prevent the spread of virus, to donating to initiatives to help the sections of society that will be hit worst with this crisis, celebrities are doing it all.

      Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar announced that they will be donating to an initiative by the Art Of Living Foundation and the Indian Film And Television Industry to distribute food supplies to daily wage workers.

      Ayushmann And Others Support Daily Wage Workers

      Sharing a poster of the initiative which is called 'I Stand With Humanity', Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "This is a truly noble initiative. I vow to support this & contribute. India & Indians are under threat & each one of us have the power to make a difference. Lets support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis."

      Ananya Panday told Mid-Day in an interview, "I will make my contribution to the relief fund that has been set up by the Guild."

      Filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani tweeted about the initiative, "Let's take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative."

      Karan Johar also tweeted, "I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support."

      Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, "This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona, lack of basic food might take them down. Let's help them to get through this."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
