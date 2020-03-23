Katrina Kaif Learns To Do The Dishes Amidst Self Isolation

    For Quick Alerts
      Self isolation in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has necessitated us to become independent with regard to almost everything. Katrina Kaif has had to learn to do the dishes all over again. The Bharat actress took to her Instagram to post a video of herself giving a dish-washing tutorial as she figures her way through it.

      Katrina Learns To Do The Dishes Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

      Sharing the video, Katrina captioned it, "Really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome," (sic).

      In the video, as she washes the dishes, she says, "Since the house help is also practicing self-isolation, Me and Izzy (sister Isabella), have decided to take turns to do the washing up. So, I thought I'll do a refreshing tutorial for those of us, who have forgotten a bit."

      She continues, "So first I was deciding, Should I lather each bowl rinse it and put it in the rack, but then I decided there's a better way to do it. Fill up the sink, put all the dishes inside, and then turn off the water, we don't waste water also. Then do lather all of them and then put them back here and then rinse them off. Got it!"

      View this post on Instagram

      🍽 +🧽=🙂🏠 really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome

      A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

      Katrina has been finding interesting ways to keep herself occupied in this time of social distancing and self quarantine. Some time back, she posted a video in which she can be seen trying her hand at guitar.

      With regard to work, Katrina was last seen in Bharat, starring alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. She will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film was earlier scheduled for release on March 27 but has now been postponed due to the shutdown of malls and cinema halls due to the coronavirus outbreak.

