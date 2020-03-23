    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon Pens Thought-Provoking Poem In The Midst Of Coronavirus Outbreak

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebrities are finding expressions to talents apart from acting amidst a lockdown in the nation to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). After Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon has also taken to poetry. She recently wrote a poem and shared it on her Instagram handle. Titled 'Thham Jaa Theher Jaa', the poem is a thought-provoking one on how we have now got the time to sit and reflect on our relationship with nature.

      Kriti Pens Thought-Provoking Poem Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

      Kriti posted the video with the caption. "We've been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!" In the video she says, "this quarantine time has given us a lot of time to do the things that we didn't have the time for. We always have the time...we just have to make time."

      After reciting the poem, she says, "We are so busy in our lives and we are always in a hurry. We always forget what we are doing to our Mother Nature. Its important to think about it. It feels someone has pressed the pause key."

      View this post on Instagram

      We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST! भाग रहा है तू जैसे वक्त से आगे निकल जाएगा। भीड़ में गुम होकर भी खुद को तनहा ही पाएगा। तो थम जा। ठहर जा। मेरी परवाह किए बिना खुशियाँ खरीदने में लगा है। याद रख, लकीरें तेरे हाथों में हैं पर मुझसे भी जुड़ा एक धागा है। कुदरत हूँ मैं, गर मैं लड़खड़ाई, तो ये घागा भी टूट जाएगा। हवा, पानी, मिट्टी के बिना तू कैसे ज़िंदा रह पाएगा? तो थम जा। ठहर जा।। — कृति #PoeticSoul 🦋

      A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:10am PDT

      Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon showered praises on her sister and commented, "So many talents hidden in this beautiful BEAUTIFUL soul @kritisanon #ThamJaa #TheherJaa ." Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too commented, "Wah! Bahut khoob."

      On Sunday, Kriti shared a video cheering for all those healthcare workers and essential service providers who are fighting the spread of coronavirus. She wrote, "This was a moment i know i'll always remember!! Felt so amazing to feel that we all are in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis...all to say a Big Big THANK YOU to our real heros who have been working day and night to keep us safe and to better the situation!! @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe." (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

      Read more about: kriti sanon coronavirus
      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 22:17 [IST]
