Katrina Kaif Says She Used The Lockdown To Work On Herself, ‘Hope We Come Out Of 2020 Stronger’

The year 2020 has been unusual and stressful for almost everyone in the world. As the year will come to a close in two months, Katrina Kaif reflected on the best way to carry 2020 in our memories. She hopes we come out of this year stronger, and with more value for the little pleasures of life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina said that she chooses to look at 2020 with positivity. "Of course, we all have had our bad days but then, there were sunny days too. It gave me the time to do a lot of introspection. I'm glad that I have a more organised life than ever and I hope to stick to my routines even when I begin working," she said.

Katrina continued to say that she used the opportunity that the pandemic and lockdown provided to work on herself. "2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for all of us but the secret is to switch on the sunshine that lies within us. I hope we come out of 2020 much stronger and start to value the little pleasures of life. Every adversity gives rise to opportunity and I look at this year as an opportunity to make my life better," she said.

On starting her makeup line recently, Katrina said, "I believe that if you love something, you do find the time to invest in it. For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey - from runway to the big screen and finally I rendered my love for it. Acting, on the other hand, is my love. So naturally, I did find the time to strike a balance between two of my passions."

Talking about work, Katrina was last seen in Bharat, starring opposite Salman Khan. Her next film Sooryavanshi, also featuring Akshay Kumar, was scheduled for release in March, but got postponed due to the pandemic. Sooryavanshi is now scheduled for release in November 2020 on Zee Plex.

