Kiara Advani Doesn’t Want Hrithik Roshan And Aditya Roy Kapur To Shower!

Kiara Advani was the latest guest on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha. The host had a fun round for Kiara, in which she asked her cheeky questions. For one of those, Kiara responded that she does not want Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur to ever take a shower, and the reason is something we agree with!

Giving Kiara a hypothetical situation, Neha asked, "Lots of Bollywood people are stuck inside a house., Who do you think will do the following -- entertain everybody?" To this, Kiara replied Akshay Kumar.

When asked to name the people she would never take a bath with, Kiara's reply was "eeks". She gave the question a spin and said, "We do not want this person to ever take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur."

Teasing Kiara about her homemade bhindi, Neha said, "Lots of south Bombay, upmarket restaurants have told me to ask you about your bhindi."

Kiara replied, "South Bombay, it cannot happen but always in Bandra, because there are a lot of celebrities around. They allow me to sneak in my food. Every body is savouring their gourmet food and I am having my gourmet homemade bhindi."

Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of the episode and wrote as caption, "Learn the art of sneaking in your own bhindi into a gourmet restaurant from @kiaraaliaadvani Who would've thought!? Catch the stunning Kiara in conversation with me, on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5, At Home Edition only."

Watch the video here.

Talking about work, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix film Guilty. She is all geared up for the release of her next film, Laxmmi Bomb, starring alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

