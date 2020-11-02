Kiara Advani On Laxmii’s Release On OTT; Says It Is Made For Theatres But Is Grateful To OTT

Kiara Advani is all set for the release of her next movie Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar, in which she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. When the trailer of Laxmii dropped recently, it was very well received by netizens and other celebrities like Aamir Khan and Varun Dhawan. Many wished they could watch the movie on the big screen.

In a recent interview Kiara opened up about the reaction that Laxmii's trailer received. She also said that while the film is made for community viewing in theatres, the current situation has necessitated the film's release on the OTT, and further expressed gratitude to OTT platforms for providing entertainment in these times.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kiara said, "I'm really happy that people will finally get to watch the film because it has been waiting for so long. Honestly, nobody knew seven months ago what was going to happen the way things were going, so that's the producer's call (to release it online). Naturally, the film is made for a theatrical release, so we'll miss the community watching aspect, as a film like this in a theatre would have been extremely exciting, but it'll also be beautiful in your home."

She added, "As an actor, I just want my films to reach as many people as possible, and we've made Laxmii for the masses. Also, in all these months, we've been grateful because OTT platforms and TV have been our only sources of entertainment, and I'm sure once theatres reopen in Maharashtra, both can coexist like earlier."

Laxmii is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana, both of these having been directed by Raghava Lawrence. It premieres on November 9.

ALSO READ: Laxmii Co-Producer Tusshar Kapoor Says The Title Change Was Done Keeping People's Feelings In Mind

ALSO READ: Laxmmi Bomb: Transgender Rights Activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Lauds Trailer Of Akshay Kumar's Film