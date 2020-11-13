Kiara Advani On Missing Diwali Get-Togethers In Bollywood This Year: Health Precedes Everything

While many celebrities are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones this Diwali, Kiara Advani has other plans. The actress will be shooting for a film during the festival of lights and therefore will be giving the Bollywood parties a miss. Although she would have liked to attend them, she feels that health precedes everything.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kiara said, "Diwali always means celebration with loved ones, while we may be away from each other, technology has made it possible to stay connected, and this year, we've been putting tech to its fullest use with virtual meets for everything. So, Diwali also be a similar affair. I'll be in Chandigarh for shoot, so will celebrate with my film cast and crew and virtually with my family."

When asked if she will miss the Diwali parties that are usually hosted all across Tinseltown, Kiara said, , "I do enjoy the annual gatherings and celebrations, we usually always look forward to it, however, health precedes everything and this year, we'd would give the get-togethers a miss and enjoy celebrating virtually instead. Diwali would come again next year, right? It's only now that we need to be cautious, so a year of social distancing is acceptable."

Talking about work, Kiara was last seen in the comedy horror Laxmii, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Raghava Lawrence, and was a remake of his 2011 Tamil film Kanchana. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar recently, and broke viewership records on the OTT platform.

Kiara will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, a coming-of-age comedy film, which also stars Aditya Seal. Its release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Celebrate The Festival With A Simple Puja At Home

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: 5 Diwali Releases With Biggest Box Office Collection In Last Decade