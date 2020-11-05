Kiara Advani On Working With Akshay Kumar In Laxmii: There Is Always So Much To Learn From Him

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly which was produced by Akshay Kumar. Now, the actress will be seen playing the superstar's love interest in their upcoming film Laxmii. Before this horror-comedy, the duo worked together in Good Newzz which hit the screens last year.

In a recent interaction, Kiara got candid about being launched by Akshay Kumar to working with him in Laxmii. The actress also revealed why she agreed to do this horror-comedy.

Q. You were launched by Akshay Kumar in the industry. Now, you are have done two films with him. Tell us about your experience working with him now that you're paired with him?

A. Life's come a full circle, from being launched in the movies to being the leading actress in a film with Akshay Sir. There's always so much to learn from him, from his work ethics to the energy as an actor that he brings to a scene. When we worked together on good news I was a bit intimidated working with Sir, I wouldn't speak as much. I would silently listen and observe him on set, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene always inspired me. By the time we started working on Laxmi I had opened up, felt more confident and the journey has been amazing.

Q. Kabir Singh which was a South remake was a success, Laxmii too is a remake of a South film. Do you think Laxmii will have the same fate as Kabir Singh?

A. I can't compare the two. Each film has its own destiny. Laxmi is a horror-comedy and also a family entertainer. I believe the film has its heart in the right place just like Kabir Singh did so I hope the magic happens again.

Q. What made you say yes to this film, Laxmii?

A. There are some films which are so entertaining that you just want to be a part of it. That's how I felt when I heard the narration of Laxmi. I liked the way my character ties the screenplay together. It's a commercial film which I haven't really done before it's a new space for me as well and I'm really happy to be a part of this film.

Q. Have you watched the original film Kanchana?

A. I've seen scenes from Kanchana which Raghav Sir showed me on set while we were shooting for Laxmi. We were actually fortunate that Raghav sir who has directed and acted in the original has directed Laxmi because no one knows the film better than him and he brings magic to the film.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi is slated to premiere on November 9, 2020 on Disney+ Hostar.

ALSO READ: Laxmii Co-Producer Tusshar Kapoor Says The Title Change Was Done Keeping People's Feelings In Mind

ALSO READ: Did Akshay Kumar Just Confirm That Kiara Advani Is Dating Sidharth Malhotra?