      Kiara Advani Says She Switched Off Her DM Notifications When Her Calendar Picture Went Up

      Kiara Advani caused a big buzz when she featured on celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. Kiara bared it all for the shot, looking sensual and posing from behind a large leaf.

      In a recent interview, Kiara admitted that she switched off her DM notifications as soon as the picture went up on the internet because she anticipated suggestive DMs.

      Kiara Switched Off Her DM Notification After Her ‘Leaf Pic

      Kiara said, "I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can't do this right now."

      The picture went viral and started a meme frenzy on the internet. Regarding this, she said, "It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It's okay. I think it's just a form of flattery."

      A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani

      A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Feb 18, 2020 at 5:30am PST

      The picture of Kiara from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar became controversial because some accused him of plagiarizing the idea. However, Dabboo insisted that the idea was inspired by his own earlier work, a picture of Tabu from his 2002 calendar.

      In terms of work, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty. The actress was showered with praises for her performance in the film, with many calling it her 'career best' performance. Next, Kiara will be seen in the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She will be starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 0:56 [IST]
