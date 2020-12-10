Kiara Advani, Not Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Hrithik Roshan In Krrish 4?

If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise, Krrish. Although it was earlier said that Kriti Sanon might be the female lead in Krrish 4, it is now being reported that Kriti's schedule is tight and it didn't allow her to join the team.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4. There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up."

The source added, "Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her on screen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call."

Talking about work, Kiara's last release was Laxmii, in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar as the lead. Her next film, Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to release in theatres tomorrow (December 11). The film is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Abir Sengupta. She will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Seal in the film.

Apart from this, Kiara also has a number of movies coming up including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Mimi, her first solo lead film. Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Directed by Laxman Utekar, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

ALSO READ: 'It's Happening!' Kiara Advani Shares Her Excitement Announcing The Release Of Indoo Ki Jawani

ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Have Sizzling Chemistry In First Look