      Kiran Kumar Says, ‘Mr Corona Is Out Of My System’; Adds that Patients Shouldn’t Be Boycotted

      Actor Kiran Kumar tested negative for COVID-19, after being diagnosed as positive earlier. The veteran actor breathes a sigh of relief as he says, "Mr Corona is out of my system." Drawing from his experience as a COVID-19 patient, Kiran said that the patients should not be socially boycotted. He urged people not to behave badly with those fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

      In an interview with Bombay Times, Kiran said, "Social distancing is necessary to beat Coronavirus, not social boycotting. It's not a crime if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Haan corona ko chhupana jurm hai and it's also wrong to behave badly with those who are going out of their way and working to provide essential services. If a neighbour is infected and in self-isolation, you should stand by them. Imagine the plight of senior citizens who live alone, just in case they have to self-isolate, how will they manage?"

      He added, "At some point in the future, things will get better, and the person who you stand by today will always have gratitude and love for you. We have to fight Coronavirus with positivity and compassion."

      Kiran also pointed that the Coronavirus is here to stay, but there is no need to panic. He urged people to be careful and not transmit 'Mr Corona' to somebody else. He added that although he was in self-isolation for 14 days and has now tested negative, he is still being very careful.

      He also said that people need not rush to the hospitals because of a few symptoms, and strain the healthcare system, which is already running short of beds, ventilators and healthcare workers.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
