Kirti Kulhari Says Many In The Hindi Film Industry Are Reconsidering Their Careers Because Of OTT

OTT platforms have made themselves a significant part in the entertainment industry, especially due to the push given by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused shutdown of theatres for months. OTT is not only changing the game in terms of how cinema is viewed, but also other dynamics that have always played an important role in the industry such as box office numbers, stars featuring in the films, and so on.

Kirti Kulhari is of the opinion that no one saw the change with regard to OTT coming, and this has made many people in the industry reconsider their career plans. She feels that OTT is something everybody will dabble with in the days to come.

"OTT has changed the face of entertainment in India. Nobody saw it coming. OTT is not just at par with Bollywood but actually marched ahead especially in the corona times. It has got a major push because of the whole situation . People, everyone from top to bottom are reconsidering their choices, their whole career plans. OTT is going to be a big part of their plans, everyone's plans in the times to come," said Kirti while speaking to Hindustan Times.

She added, "It is always nice to get out of your comfort zone. It has pushed people in ways they don't want to be pushed when you talk about creativity or a creative field that's the only way to kind of go about in this kind of industry. I am glad OTT has done that. Internationally, it is in a way leading and I can see a similar change happening in the country."

Kirti herself has been a part of web projects like Four More Shots Please! and Bard Of Blood. Four More Shots Please!, which also stars Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo, even received an international Emmy nomination this year under the Best Comedy Series category.

Kirti will next be seen in The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller drama, which also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film's release has been postponed due to the pandemic.

