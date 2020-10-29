Kriti Kharbanda’s Birthday Wish For This Year Is A ‘Corona-Free’ World

Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older today (October 29), and the actress opened up on her birthday plans and birthday wish. Her birthday wish for this year is something that none of us can disagree with. Kriti hopes that the world gets its COVID-19 vaccine soon and everyone goes back to living their lives!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti said, "My birthday wish is that we get a vaccine soon and the world can be corona free. And we can all go back to living our lives we used to but hopefully this one year we have learnt that how much we must take care of ourselves and our surroundings. I am wishing that the world becomes a better place and this time quite literally. A safer and a better place."

Talking about what birthdays mean to her and how this birthday will be different, she said, "I feel every birthday is special if you feel like you have grown in that year. I don't want to count this year because of the pandemic but I also know that in my whole life I have not had this much growth that I have had this year as a person. In terms of spending time with myself, realizing what I really am."

Kriti added that while one may feel lost amid all the uncertainty of the pandemic, she used this time to rediscover herself.

On her plans for the special day, Kriti ruled out a big celebration and said that she will spend time watching her new web project. She also said that while her mother expects her to become more mature every birthday, she doesn't see herself growing at all.

Talking about work, Kriti will next be seen in the thriller drama Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. She will star alongside Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. The film released on ZEE5 today (October 29, 2020).

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat Reveals Marriage Is Not Yet On The Cards For Kriti Kharbanda And Him

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Talks About Thor: Love And Thunder During Interaction With Kriti Kharbanda