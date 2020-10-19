Chris Hemsworth Talks About Thor: Love And Thunder During Interaction With Kriti Kharbanda

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth interacted with Kriti Kharbanda over an Instagram live session recently. During the interaction, he revealed a piece of news which is of interest to Marvel fans. Chris revealed that the shoot for Thor: Love And Thunder has been delayed and that they will be starting filming in January next year. He also shared that the director of the film, Taika Waititi, is currently writing the script.

"I'm supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back. I'll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We've had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We've got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he's back to direct. He's writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we've got a fantastic slew of actor's in there, and cast and crew," he told Kriti.

The Instagram session was for a webisode on holistic wellbeing. While Chris is the international brand ambassador for a wellness brand, Kriti had done an event with the brand this year.

Chris plays the titular role in Thor: Love And Thunder, which is the fourth in the action franchise film Thor. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in the film.

Kriti, on the other hand, will next be seen in Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film will release on ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Confirms Details About Female Thor

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda On Her Marriage Plans With Pulkit Samrat: He Is A Baccha