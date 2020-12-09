Kriti Kharbanda On Bollywood’s Image Crisis: It Is Only Because This Industry Is Out In The Open

The Hindi film industry has had a rocky year with a serious public image crisis and the lockdown affecting business. But members of the film fraternity have decided to stick together and deal with the challenges thrown at them with grace.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda opened up on the trials that the industry went through this year and how that affected her. She explained how she views her commitment as an actor in this regard and reiterated how she plans to go about it.

When talking to Hindustan Times about how there are two sides to every story, Kriti said, "But I have always believed that this too shall pass and it has been one of my mottos in life. Yeh bhi nikal jaega. Of course it breaks you a little bit because you are hearing all this and there is just so much negativity thrown around you. But I think that was the battle, the idea is to not give in to the negativity and to hold your own ground and to make sure that you come out victorious."

Adding that she loves the film industry and will stand by it in these challenging times, she said, "I think that is what I do in my personal life and my professional life every single day. My commitment to my job does not change, I belong to the industry the Indian film fraternity and I am a proud member and actor of the Indian film fraternity and that will never change."

"We are actors, we are here to not just entertain people but this is my job, this is my livelihood and this is how my house runs. Anyone shedding bad light on it is not fair. It is only because this industry is out in the open and it is also something that is under your constant eye and vision," she added.

Talking about work, Kriti was last seen in Taish, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. The thriller drama premiered on ZEE5 to positive reviews from critics and audience. She will next be seen in a social comedy titled 14 Phere, which is being directed by Devanshu Singh.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda Reveals What She Loves The Most About Her Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Talks About Thor: Love And Thunder During Interaction With Kriti Kharbanda