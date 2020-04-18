Kriti Sanon Reacts To Fans’ Request To Maintain Her ’15 Kilos Plus’ Look: They Call Me Chubby Sanon

Kriti Sanon had been busy shooting for her next film Mimi before the Coronavirus lockdown. She will be seen playing the part of a surrogate mother in the film, which is a remake of the National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay!

Kriti, who had to put on 15 kilos for the role, is saying that she has been getting amusing requests from fans to remain '15 kilos plus' and not lose all the extra weight.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the host read out a fan's request for her to remain '15 kilos plus', Kriti reacted, "I have gotten this comment a lot. It's really funny that my fans have started calling me chubby Sanon. It's too funny. It's really cute and I like the nickname also." She said that she will not be able to do that but is open to retaining 5 kilos.

When asked about her experience gaining the extra weight, Kriti said that the film's team did not believe she could do that because she has high metabolism. "It was something that actually my whole team thought I won't be able to do. My body type is such that my metabolism is high," she said.

Kriti also revealed that her initial target was 10 kilos, but was later raised to 15 kilos. "Initial target was 10 kilos and when I gained about 7, they realized that I am tall and it doesn't show as much. That's when my director Laxman sir told me that I think you will have to gain weight to 15 for it to show on your face and on the screen," she said.

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti said in an earlier interview that the film is very special to her.

