      Kriti Sanon Recites A Painful Poem On Domestic Violence Which She Wrote In Class 11

      Kriti Sanon has been using her time in isolation to do things she always wanted to, but never had the time to. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress has been reciting poems on her social media, and the latest one is a heart wrenching poem on domestic violence.

      Kriti Sanon Recites A Painful Poem On Domestic Violence

      The number of domestic violence cases has witnesses a sharp increase since the Coronavirus lockdown, in many parts of the world. Kriti, who had written a poem on the issue of domestic violence when she was in class 11 after hearing the story of her house help, recited it for her fans on her Instagram handle.

      The poem begins, "As the sun sets spreading blood all over the sky, my heart starts sinking once again, sweat goes down my neck strikes. Feet steady at the door, he's gonna be late. Wait I can hear him come, the sound is not a stranger. I can hear the doorknob, I can smell the danger. The odour tells me he's drunk again, full of frustration, ready to deliver some pain."

      "He throws me down like an insane, another mark he has left on my body," and adds, "my sobbing acts like music and lulls him to sleep."

      Sharing the video, she wrote as caption, "Stand up for yourself & REPORT..because Its NOT OKAY! It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported!" She ended the note saying, "ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK!" (sic).

      It breaks my heart to read that the domestic violence cases have almost doubled up during the lockdown period! About 700 cases alone in Punjab! And these are just the ones Registered! Imagine how many are not reported! If you are going through any kind of domestic violence, PLEASE REPORT! 🙏🏻There are helpline numbers at https://www.ncw.nic.in/helplines . NCW whatsapp helpline for lockdown period: 72177135372 ONLY YOU can control your life.. so stand up for yourself! Its NOT OK for anyone to physically hurt you.. no matter what the reason is! ITS NOT OK! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

      Talking about work, Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Uttekar's film titled Mimi, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film is inspired by the national award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 18:22 [IST]
      X