      Kriti Sanon Says 2019 Was A Game Changer For Her Career

      Kriti Sanon has been climbing up the ladder in the Hindi film industry. The actress has delivered some great performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and so on. Kriti says that 2019 has been a game changer for her because of films like Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and Panipat, which did amazing numbers at the box office, and won her much love from audiences. However, Kriti still feels like there's a long way to go as she wants to do films like Gully Boy and Gone Girl.

      Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Kriti said, "2019 has been a game changer for me. Luka Chuppi appealed to me and we were surprised with the numbers it did. Housefull 4 was my first 200 crore film and the whole process of doing the film was a lot of fun. The amount of love and applause I got for Panipat, I haven't got it for any other film of mine, not even for Bareilly Ki Barfi. But it was mixed feelings for me post Panipat release because everyone who watched it called me and messaged me and some felt it's the best performance of my career. But not many people went to the theaters to watch it."

      "I'd have loved to do a film like Gully Boy. It's a brilliant role and I love Zoya Akhtar as a director. Also, I have always wanted to play a grey character or something like a Gone Girl. She's completely whacked out."

      Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will play a surrogate mother. Mimi is a remake of the National Award winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! It co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Mimi is scheduled for release on July 2020.

      Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 0:56 [IST]
