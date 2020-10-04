Kshitij Prasad: NCB Forced Me To Falsely Implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea & Arjun Rampal

Kshitij Prasad, the former Dharmatic Entertainment employee has made shocking allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in court. According to the executive producer, he was forced by the NCB to falsely implicate Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal in the drugs case. Kshitij Prasad accused NCB of coercion, in the plea submitted through his lawyer, Advocate Satish Maneshinde.

"I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor in the present proceedings, despite me repeatedly stating that I do not know the said persons and have no knowledge of such allegations", stated Khitij Prasad in the plea. FilmiBeat has a copy of the plea document.

"I say that as I refuse to write such false statements in my own handwriting, the complainant has been preparing various false statements as per their own wishes and trying to coerce me into signing them", reads Kshitij Prasad's statement. He also added, "I say that in this manner I am being mentally, emotionally, and psychologically harassed and abused by the complainant into making false statements".

Here is the image of Kshitij Prasad's plea in his handwriting:

The NCB, on the other hand, slammed Kshitij Prasad's allegations, stating that he was "totally non-cooperative, adamant, and arrogant". According to the NCB team, he even refused to sign the statement that was given by himself. "He was trying hard to bargain for putting his signature on the statement in lieu of removal of Section 27A of the NDPS Act", says the statement submitted by the NCB in the court. The special prosecutor, Adv. Atul Sarapande submitted the statements recorded by the NCB, which prove that they did not contain any names mentioned by Kshitij Prasad.

Kshitij Prasad had been arrested by the NCB in the ongoing drugs probe in Bollywood in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of Sushant, had also been arrested along with her brother Showik Chakraborty for allegedly being part of the drugs cartel.

