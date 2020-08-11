Kubbra Sait Supports #SuspendTeamKangana; Her Request For Kangana Ranaut 'Be Kind And Responsible'

Actor Kubbra Sait lent her support to the hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana which was trending on Twitter on Monday, August 10, 2020. She joined Twitterati in demanding a suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account, which is said to be run by her social media team.

Kubbra wrote in a tweet, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension. It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no?"

Kangana's team was quick to react to this in the way that they usually do to someone who opposes their view. They alluded that Kubbra is friends with the 'movie mafia'.

Sharing a picture of Kangana and Kubbra, they wrote, "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ?"

In another tweet they wrote, "Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana."

Kubbra responded to this by calling Team Kangana's Twitter handle 'toxic' and requesting Kangana to 'be kind and responsible'. "This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don't make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won't either," she tweeted.

Earlier, when Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended for allegedly inciting violence and spreading hate, Kangana had demanded that the central government should 'demolish' such social media sites.

