Kunal Kemmu Opens Up On Kalyug Turning 15; Talks About How He Transitioned From Being Child Actor

Kunal Kemmu started off his career with the 1993 film Sir, as a child actor, and went on to make his debut as a lead in the 2005 film Kalyug. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, completed 15 years. Kunal opened up about the transition he faced in his career when he worked on Kalyug in a recent interview.

"It's 15 years already. I always say that the way my career has been going people have been looking at me as the youngest newcomer, someone who keeps debuting every other or two years! I am very happy we are here, talking 15 years later. I am still excited about the stuff that I am doing," said Kunal, speaking to Hindustan Times.

Talking about what changed when he did his first lead film, Kunal said, "When I was doing this as a child, it was just a hobby, I wanted to see myself on the 70mm screen, and wanted to enjoy with my family and friends. I don't think I was passionate about it. Kalyug had a lot more riding on it, because that was when I was made to realise what it means to be a hero in a Hindi film."

Opening up about the pressures he took on with Kalyug, he said, "If it does well, you are going to benefit, and if it doesn't then (you will bear the brunt) Besides that, it was also completely different being on a set and interacting with the technicians. Also, Ashutosh Rana, who I had worked with as a child actor, cut to Kalyug, I was chasing him, along with action scenes! To get used to that dynamic took a bit of time. I have fondest memories of the film. I am very happy it turned out to be my first one, and still gets talked about so much, and still relevant when it comes to songs."

Kalyug also starred Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Ashutosh Rana and Amrita Singh.

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase which was directed by Rajesh Krishnan. He starred alongside Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in the film which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

