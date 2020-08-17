Kunal Khemu Is Ecstatic As He Receives Note From Amitabh Bachchan Praising His Lootcase Performance

Kunal Khemu recently received a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan praising his performance in the recent release, Lootcase. Kunal was ecstatic with the note as he took to his social media handle to share it.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the note to Kunal, "A few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase', am writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it. The writing, the direction, the performance of each artist was superb. But you were exceptional."

The Bollywood legend continued to praise Kunal's expression, body movement and presence.

"Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering," signed off Big B. Amitabh is known to often send letters of praise and appreciation to actors.

Kunal, thrilled with the letter, took to his Instagram handle to share it with the caption, "Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. "I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself... thank you soooo much sir. This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart."

Check out Kunal's post here.

Lootcase is a comedy thriller helmed by debutant Rajesh Krishnan. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19. After being hospitalized for a few weeks, he was discharged and returned home.

