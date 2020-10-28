Lara Dutta Shares How She Was Welcomed To Her Hometown After Winning Miss Universe

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram handle to recount how she got a grand welcome to her hometown Bengaluru after winning the Miss Universe title in 2000. She shared pictures of the parade that was organized to welcome her and wrote how it was the biggest welcome she has ever experienced.

She shared a photo collage from another Instagram page, wherein she can be seen donning the gown that she wore for the pageant, adorned with the Miss Universe crown. She is waving to the large crowd with a dazzling smile.

Lara wrote as caption, "Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!!"

She added, "I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #ilovemyindia."

The actress recently revealed that she was a bundle of nerves during the pageant's questions round when a fan pointed at how she exuded calm.

Lara just finished shooting for the espionage thriller Bell Bottom, which is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. It was filmed entirely amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Scotland in August and September.

Talking about her experience shooting the film during the pandemic, Lara had said that despite the nervousness, they were eager to get back to work. They were all taken to Scotland in a chartered flight to contain the safety bubble.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar Leaves Fans All Pumped Up With His Suave Avatar

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor On Shooting For Bell Bottom In The UK: I Was A Bit Jittery When I Boarded The Flight