Lata Mangeshkar On The Bachchans Testing Positive For COVID-19: It’s Like A Slap In The Face

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and some of his family members, including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Expressing that it's hard to believe that the virus struck the Bachchan family, veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar maintained that COVID-19 is here to stay.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Lata Mangeshkar said, "It's like a slap in the face. It is hard to believe that the virus has struck Bachchan Saab and his family. The virus spares no one. We need to understand that it is here to stay. It's not going anywhere for some time now."

Worrying about Aaradhya, who is 8 years old, Lata said, "Choti hai woh. Bachchi hai. Ussey aise kasht nahi honi chahiye. Main poore parivar ke liye duayen mangtee hoon aur khaas kar ke Aaradhya ke liye. (She is a child, she shouldn't be suffering. I pray for the entire Bachchan family and specially for Aaradhya). I wish them a speedy recovery. I am sure all of them Amitabhji, Jayaji, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya will be fine in no time at all."

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were the first to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and the two were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on July 12, 2020. A day later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too tested positive. However, they were quarantined at their residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai. On July 17, 2020, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were moved to the Nanavati Hospital after developing mild fever and breathlessness. Their condition is now said to be stable.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her family have tested negative for COVID-19. The Bachchans' household staff also tested negative, and their four houses in Juhu, Mumbai, have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

