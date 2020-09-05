Late Disha Salian’s Friend Steve Pinto Dies In Accident: Report

According to reports, the late Disha Salian's friend Steve Pinto died in an accident. Disha was the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disha died after falling from the 14th floor of a high rise building in Mumbai, on June 8. A few days later, on June 14 Sushant, aged 34, was found dead in his apartment. Although there were many allegations linking Disha and Sushant's death, the investigating authorities have not found anything with regard to this so far.

A report in india.com stated that Steve, Disha's friend, was distraught after her passing. He apparently used to share posts on Disha on social media.

A while back, when Disha's mother was asked if she suspected her daughter's death and Sushant's death to be linked, she had said that she does not believe so. Zee News had quoted her as saying, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."

Disha's father had written a letter of complaint to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Malwani District, Malad, complaining of harassment by media over Disha's death.

Meanwhile, Sushant's death is being investigated by three agencies: Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle that has emerged from Sushant's case, recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda and his personal staffer Dipesh Sawant.

