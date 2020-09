The late Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau according to media reports.

Dipesh's arrest happened a day after Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB, which is investigating the 'drug angle' of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.