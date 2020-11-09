Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Reacts To Laxmii: Without Seeing The Film Negative Articles Are Being Written

There has been much talk around Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Laxmii, ever since the makers dropped its trailer. The trailer was highly praised for being the first mainstream Bollywood film with a transgender as the focus, and at the same time there was a strong backlash against the film's earlier title 'Laxmmi Bomb' for apparently hurting religious sentiments. Amidst all this, now there are people calling for the boycott of the film.

However, the film was met with a positive reaction from a transgender community in Delhi after a special premiere. Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi spoke up in defense of the film in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times. She said, "Some publications are opposing it, and putting up articles against it. How much do they know about the reality? I am really shocked. What do you mean by that? There are many films I also acted in, nobody bought it, it's a business. Without seeing a film, on the eve of its release, these articles are being written. I have seen the film."

She went on to add that trans women who are over the age of 60 have appreciated the film and Akshay's performance in it. "Those trans women have lead their life full of stigma in this country, and if she feels this way about the film... the problem is, if you even look at the business, nobody directs a film (on this). After the Supreme Court verdict (in 2018, it struck down article 377), many things were written. My first comment right now would be to watch the film first," said Laxmi.

"Any transgender is equal to any man or woman, which comes out from the film in a very strong way. I believe it is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film," she added.

Laxmii has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, and is set to premiere at 7.05 pm on Disney+ Hotstar today (November 9, 2020). It is a remake of the Tamil hit film Kanchana.

