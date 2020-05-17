    For Quick Alerts
      Lisa Ray Says Her Dark Phase In Life Gave Her The Tools To Face Coronavirus Pandemic

      The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down in the span of just a few months. While we are grappling in our own ways to handle this crisis, actress Lisa Ray says that the dark phase she went through in her past has given her the tools to face the pandemic. Getting candid in a recent interview, she shared her musings over how we can use these difficult circumstances to mould new ways of living.

      Lisa Says Her Dark Phase Gave Her Tools To Face The Pandemic

      Opening up to Hindustan Times about how she is dealing with the pandemic, Lisa said, "I have sort of already gone through the dark night of the soul, simplified my life and made friends with the reality of change. And that has definitely given me the tools to face this pandemic. The other thing I consciously do is to moderate my intake of information and time on social media."

      Lisa battled a rare blood cancer in 2009 and in 2010, she announced that she was cancer free.

      She continued, "We pulled our girls from school before the lockdown, but keeping them engaged has its own challenges. I've turned our home into a play school, and I feel really happy hearing their delighted shrieks when I'm writing in my office. Mornings and evenings, we put on masks and go for a bit of fresh air."

      "Just like it takes pressure and heat to create a diamond, these times have the potential to mould something precious from difficult circumstances. I wish it didn't take a pandemic to convince society that we need to do things differently. We need to respect our planet and the natural world," added Lisa.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 0:19 [IST]
