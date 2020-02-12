Love Aaj Kal: CBFC Censors Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Kissing & Lovemaking Scenes

Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film, Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is slated to hit the theatrical screens this week (February 14, 2020). While everyone is talking about the lead pair's sizzling chemistry both off and on screen, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to do away and tweak some scenes from the film.

Despite the film being passed with a U/A certificate, most of the intimate shots have still been axed.

According to the censored list, the kissing scene, which appears in the very beginning of the film, has been reduced to a flash and the lovemaking sequence too, has been trimmed. The makers have also been told to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the intimate scene.

The CBFC has also asked the makers to remove shots of Kartik and Sara undressing themselves. Further, a sexually abusive word has been replaced with 'ass'. The words 'f**k', 'f*****g' have also muted. Also, 'Haraamzaadon' has been replaced with 'Saale besharmo'.

Talking about why he chose to keep the film's title same as its predecessor (Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone), Imtiaz Ali earlier said, "I think this story is a very franchisable idea. I had told this story then, and I am able to tell a story today. I would like to tell it again. The process of relationships has changed, so we will always have a new story to tell."

Explaining why two people falling in love doesn't change, he had also said, "The definition of love has changed. It keeps changing with changing times. We think what it used to be and what it has become, but love doesn't change. Why two people fall in love doesn't change."

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and marks the Bollywood debut of Aarushi Sharma.

