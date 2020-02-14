    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Is Too Shocking To Read!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Today (Februaru 14, 2020), Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal has hit the theatres. And we're already here with the live audience review as many movie-goers caught the early screening of the film and sadly, there's no happy news for the lead casts - Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Going by the early reviews, one can clearly see that movie-goers are anything but impressed with Imtiaz's love saga and they are rather calling the film 'disastrous'. Surprised? Read their quick reviews below..

      Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

      Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

      "#LoveAajkal2 is Full Time Boring & D Grade Film, This Film is Such a Cruel that it'll Damege urs Brain's Neuron cells. Dear Valantiners, Pls Stay Away From this Shit, If u wants ur valentine's day to be Good & Memorable. Verdict: Flop. Prediction 70cr."

      Tejan Shrivastava @BeingTeJan

      Tejan Shrivastava @BeingTeJan

      "#LoveAajKal getting negative reviews from UAE audience and I'm not surprised. After all, its expected from a director like #ImtiazAli, who's repeating same mistakes film after film. He didn't learn anything from Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal's failure."

      Jishika Madaan @jishikamadaan30

      Jishika Madaan @jishikamadaan30

      "@TheAaryanKartik DOMINATES the screen. You could see thru the amount of heart & soul he's put in the picture. That's completely changed my perception for him as a cine goer. More power and love to you! :) #ImtiazAli indeed brings out his all time best!"

      N J @Nilzrav

      N J @Nilzrav

      "DISASTEROUS! Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal."

      Gautam @filmygautam

      Gautam @filmygautam

      "#ImtiazAli gives a really mature film. @TheAaryanKartik gives best performance of his career. @RandeepHooda is superb. @mysarakhan could've done better."

      Amod Mehra @MehraAmod

      Amod Mehra @MehraAmod

      "Statutory Warning.. Viewers watching #LoveAajKal are liable to get brain hemorrhage.. So theaters are advised to keep ambulances on stand by for their patrons.. 5 Saridons."

      Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579

      Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579

      "Imtiaz Ali's characters are always confused about love. Sirjee it is time they get some clarity! #loveaajkal worth a miss."

      We wonder how critics would react to the film. Keep watching this space as FilmiBeat will soon put up the review of Love Aaj Kal.

      Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Will Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry Win Hearts?

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 1:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X