Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Is Too Shocking To Read!
Today (Februaru 14, 2020), Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal has hit the theatres. And we're already here with the live audience review as many movie-goers caught the early screening of the film and sadly, there's no happy news for the lead casts - Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Going by the early reviews, one can clearly see that movie-goers are anything but impressed with Imtiaz's love saga and they are rather calling the film 'disastrous'. Surprised? Read their quick reviews below..
Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva
"#LoveAajkal2 is Full Time Boring & D Grade Film, This Film is Such a Cruel that it'll Damege urs Brain's Neuron cells. Dear Valantiners, Pls Stay Away From this Shit, If u wants ur valentine's day to be Good & Memorable. Verdict: Flop. Prediction 70cr."
Tejan Shrivastava @BeingTeJan
"#LoveAajKal getting negative reviews from UAE audience and I'm not surprised. After all, its expected from a director like #ImtiazAli, who's repeating same mistakes film after film. He didn't learn anything from Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal's failure."
Jishika Madaan @jishikamadaan30
"@TheAaryanKartik DOMINATES the screen. You could see thru the amount of heart & soul he's put in the picture. That's completely changed my perception for him as a cine goer. More power and love to you! :) #ImtiazAli indeed brings out his all time best!"
N J @Nilzrav
"DISASTEROUS! Film ended & everyone in the audience is yawning & stretching as if they woke up from the deepest slumber, including me😴😴 Also, now I have a new found respect for Jab Harry Met Sejal🙏 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal."
Gautam @filmygautam
"#ImtiazAli gives a really mature film. @TheAaryanKartik gives best performance of his career. @RandeepHooda is superb. @mysarakhan could've done better."
Amod Mehra @MehraAmod
"Statutory Warning.. Viewers watching #LoveAajKal are liable to get brain hemorrhage.. So theaters are advised to keep ambulances on stand by for their patrons.. 5 Saridons."
Chandresh Narayanan @chand2579
"Imtiaz Ali's characters are always confused about love. Sirjee it is time they get some clarity! #loveaajkal worth a miss."
We wonder how critics would react to the film. Keep watching this space as FilmiBeat will soon put up the review of Love Aaj Kal.
