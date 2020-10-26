Luviena Lodh's Husband Sumit Sabherwal Denies Being Related To Mahesh Bhatt: Releases Statement

Bollywood actress Luviena Lodh has been making headlines after she posted a video on her official Instagram page, claiming that Mahesh Bhatt has been harassing her. The actress has also revealed that she has filed for divorce from the filmmaker's nephew Sumit Sabherwal since he supplies drugs. However, Sumit Sabherwal's lawyer released an official statement today, denying him being related to Mahesh Bhatt.

"We stand concerned for our client Mr. Sumit Sabherwal. The claims and contents of the video being circulated by our client's estranged wife Mrs. Luveena Lodh are denied in toto. Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr. Mahesh Bhatt & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt (herein after referred to as the Bhatt Brother's) is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife. It is made amply clear that our client is merely and employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd. and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brother's as has falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video's in question. Every attempt being made in order to formulate a relation between our client and the Bhatt brothers must be construed as a well-crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative "settlement" for her disputes with our client; as is amply made clear in her interviews as well. Our client has the highest regard for the Judiciary of our country and reserves his actionable claims against Mrs. Luveena Lodh for charges as and when he may institute against her.

Adv. Faiz Merchant Rizwan Merchant & Associates Advocates".

In her video, Luviena Lodh had alleged that Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest 'don' of the industry. However, Bhatt's home banner Vishesh Films declined the allegations. "With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.", reads the statement.

