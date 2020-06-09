    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Madhur Bhandarkar Understands The Pressure Producers Are Under, To Choose OTT Over Theatres

      By
      |

      The Hindi film industry has undergone a change ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The new dynamics of business will continue for the foreseeable future, until the pandemic lasts. The most obvious change is producers choosing to release their films on OTT platforms instead of the big screens.

      Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared his opinion on producers choosing digital over traditional theatres, and asked why producers should lose out on a good deal in these uncertain times.

      Madhur Asks Why Producers Should Be Deprived Of Good Deals

      In an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhur said, "All these movies that have been officially announced to come on the web, were made for theatres. OTT is the second option for producers. Amid this coronavirus situation, everything is in a limbo. There are films that are ready for release, but theatres aren't open. The producers have to take a call now."

      He asked, "So, why should the producers be deprived of a good deal," and continued, "There is so much of uncertainty and producers don't want their film to get stale. We also don't know when theatres will open, what percentage of occupancy will be allowed, whether people will be comfortable going to theatres or will have the same purchasing power as before."

      Madhur further reasoned that the financial strain on producers is enormous, and therefore their decision to opt for one platform over another is justified. He said that we have to consider how much capacity a producer has, to hold the film. After calculating the risks, if they are getting a reasonable price, he thinks it's fine to opt for web.

      At the same time, he understands theatre owners' point of view. He said, "They're bleeding as well, though there are those big films that are being held. But, some producers don't have holding power, so you've to look at holistic manner."

      The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Gulabo Sitabo, and the Vidya Balan starrer, Shakuntala Devi, were sold to Amazon Prime Video recently.

      ALSO READ: INOX Theatres Slams Gulabo Sitabo OTT Release Announcement: Read Full Statement

      ALSO READ: Exclusive: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Sold For Rs 145 Crore To Disney Plus Hotstar!

      Read more about: madhur bhandarkar
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X