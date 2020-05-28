Exclusive: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Sold For Rs 145 Crore To Disney Plus Hotstar!
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which was set to release on 22 May 2020 in theatres, is just one of the films still awaiting release while the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc around the world. Since mid-March 2020, films have not released in theatres in India, and producers are now turning to over-the-top (OTT) platforms for releasing them. Major films like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi will release on streaming platforms. Reports in April 2020 suggested that Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will also release on a digital platform. A source told FilmiBeat that Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for Rs 145 crore to Hotstar!
A report in Pinkvilla also that the film will now release on Disney Plus Hotstar. "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hotstar. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online," read the report.
Laxmmi Bomb First Look
The source also revealed that the official announcement of the same has been kept on hold and added, "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."
Laxmmi Bomb Sold At Rs 145 Crore
But the film has fetched them a lot of money already. "Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won't have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less," the report quoted the source as saying.
While Pinkvilla sources claim the film was sold for Rs 125 Crore, FilmiBeat sources revealed that Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 145 crore!
Laxmmi Bomb To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar
Laxmmi Bomb, written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The horror-comedy is the official Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film titled, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also written and directed by Lawrence. He also produced and starred in the 2011 film.
