Exclusive: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Sold For Rs 145 Crore To Disney Plus Hotstar!

Laxmmi Bomb First Look

The source also revealed that the official announcement of the same has been kept on hold and added, "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

Laxmmi Bomb Sold At Rs 145 Crore

But the film has fetched them a lot of money already. "Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won't have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less," the report quoted the source as saying.

While Pinkvilla sources claim the film was sold for Rs 125 Crore, FilmiBeat sources revealed that Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 145 crore!

Laxmmi Bomb To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Laxmmi Bomb, written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The horror-comedy is the official Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film titled, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also written and directed by Lawrence. He also produced and starred in the 2011 film.