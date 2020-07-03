Madhuri Dixit Devastated By Saroj Khan's Death: The World Has Lost An Amazingly Talented Person

Madhuri Dixit Reacts To Saroj Khan's Death

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl tweeted, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you 💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji."

Madhuri Dixit And Saroj Khan Shared A Close Bond

In one of her interviews, the late choreographer revealed that she and Madhuri used to visit each other's house, and were very close to each other. Khan always thought of the actress as a naughty girl, who would quietly correct her whenever she stumbled while speaking in English.

When Saroj Khan Said 'Dola Re Dola' Was Her Toughest Dance Number

"I have choreographed over 2000 dances till date. However, the Dola Re number in Devdas was the toughest. Choreographing two leading heroines for the same dance was a challenge. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai are both brilliant dancers and I couldn't let either of them feel that they did not have good steps. I was scared that the one of them may feel left out, but luckily nothing untoward happened. Both of them loved the steps and put their heart and soul into the dance," the choreographer recalled in an interview.

Do You Know Madhuri Dixit Had Made A Pact With Saroj Khan?

Talking about it, the actress had revealed in an interview, "Saroj Khan always considered me to be a classical dancer. When Ek Do Teen was to be shot, she told me to rehearse, because it is a very Bollywood number. The camera, the angles are very important. And I wanted to learn about the Bollywood style of dancing so I rehearsed thoroughly. It was so much fun. After that, we made a pact that we will never repeat our steps in any song. We will come up with catchy hook steps for every number, and people will see the steps and remember the song forever."

Madhuri Dixit's Heartfelt Tribute To Saroj Khan

Besides her condolence tweet on her Twitter page, the actress penned a moving note for Saroj Khan on her Instagram page. Madhuri wrote, "I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family 💔."