Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

While the nation continues to mourn the loss of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here's another huge blow to the Hindi film industry. Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest today at 1.52 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai. She was 71.

On June 17, the renowned choreographer was admitted to the hospital, after she complained of breathing issues. Later, her daughter Sukyna Khan revealed that her mother has tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus and, said that the breathlessness was caused due to cold. She also said that her mother was likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next two-three days. Unfortunately, the choreographer breathed her last today.

As per a report in ANI, Saroj Khan's last rites will be performed in Malvani, Malad today (July 3, 2020).

In a career spanning more than four decades, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. She started her career as a background dancer at the age of 3, and got her first break as an choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. Some of the iconic dance numbers choreographed by her include Hawa Hawai from Mr India, Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta and Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Saroj Khan last choreographed Madhuri Dixit's Tabah Ho Gaye song from Karan Joar's Kalank.

The choreographer is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters, Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.