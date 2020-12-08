Madhuri Dixit Hopes We End 2020 On A Better Note; Urges Everyone To ‘Think About People Around You’

2020 has been a challenging year for most of the world for many reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest reasons. As the year comes to a close, actor Madhuri Dixit hopes that we are able to end it on a better note than it started, and for this, she hopes people exercise more responsibility and care towards others.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about how we should be handling the pandemic, Madhuri said, "People are sitting at home for five-six months and I'm sure they're anxious for not being able to step out and socialise. But remember we all need to be very careful. So step out only when necessary, make sure you wear masks, sanitise or wash your hand frequently, maintain distance. It's not just about protecting yourself but also about others. Try not to meet friends or relatives especially if there are older people in our house. As you know they are more vulnerable to the virus. You can't take this virus casually."

She continued, "When you follow the rules you're not only protecting yourself but others as well. This is the time to think about people around you. If you can help someone it'll be great as these are the times when humanity should come first... I hope this year ends on a better note than it started."

Talking about work, Madhuri expressed her excitement about making her OTT debut with a Netflix series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. She is currently working on the series, and said that the team is taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

ALSO READ: 13 Years Of Aaja Nachle: Madhuri Dixit Reveals What Makes This Film Special; Shares Unknown Trivia

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: These Rare Photos Of The Diva Will Make Your Heart Go 'Dhak-Dhak'