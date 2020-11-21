Madhuri Dixit Says It Isn't Easy Being In Bollywood; Gives Credit To Family For Making Her Strong

Madhuri Dixit Says It's Great Time For Women To Be In Films

"Times are changing and women are getting good roles. And these films, be it Badhaai Ho (2018) or Shakuntala Devi, have also done well. It's a great time for women to be in movies as there are so many films that are being made around their stories," the actress told the tabloid.

Madhuri Dixit On The Dynamic Roles Written For Actresses These Days

The Tezaab actress wrote, "She's not just a housewife, girlfriend, malicious woman... the characters are grey like we really are, similar to those we see in life and society. I think that's great." She further added that she is happy that the focus is now on real life stories.

Madhuri Dixit Says It Is Not Easy Being In Bollywood

Talking about her film journey amid all ups and downs, the diva said, "It isn't easy being in Bollywood. The highs here are very high and lows are very low, so it's important to keep a balance. I would give my family the credit for making me strong, my mom and dad taught me to treat everyone as equal, respect people and always be humble in life. That's exactly what I follow."

Madhuri Dixit Says The Glamour And Glitz Of The Film Industry Never Interested Or Bothered Her

Speaking about her unequivocal love for her work, the actress said, "What mattered is being in front of the camera, being able to emote and play various characters. Everything else that comes with it is baggage. I mean the glitz and glamour part of it. These things never interested or bothered me. I was just someone in a profession which happens to be acting. My mom encouraged me and gave the right feedback and said when you're in the limelight people will both praise and criticise you, so don't let the praise go into your head and the criticism ever disappoint you. Just be true to yourself and your work. That has been the principle of my life."