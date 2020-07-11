    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Makers Of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ To Dismantle Football Arena And Rebuild It In October

      By
      |

      Although shoots in the Hindi film industry are beginning to resume post the lockdown, the past few months have left many productions in a difficult spot. The makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, Maidaan, are planning to dismantle its film set as it is impractical to shoot, and build it once again in October.

      Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan’s Football Arena Set To Be Dismantled

      A source told Mid-Day, "Even though the state government greenlit the resumption of shoots on May 31, Ajay, Amit and Boney Kapoor had opined that returning to the set in June would be impractical as they would have to call time once monsoon arrived. Given that the rains would destroy the set completely, they decided to pull it down and have it built from scratch in October."

      The report stated that the makers of Maidaan had built a football arena in the suburbs of Mumbai by March. When the lockdown started, Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor had preempted that they may have to dismantle the set if the lockdown extended till the monsoons.

      The cost of rebuilding the set is going to take a big bite of the production budget. The source continued, "Reconstructing the set will be an additional expense. The makers may also have to level the soil that will be uneven after the rains. Taking these factors into account, they are considering beginning the shoot in November, and hence, have pushed the release from December 2020 to August 13, 2021."

      Directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical sports film. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Nitanshi Goel.

      ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Corrected By Prachi Desai For Failing To Mention Other Actors In Bol Bachchan Post

      ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Announces New Release Date For Maidaan As August 13, 2021

      Read more about: ajay devgn maidaan boney kapoor
      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X