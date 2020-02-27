Malaika Arora Feels ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Should Not Be Remixed: ‘It Is Iconic’

AR Rahman's composition 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' has had Bollywood cinephilles grooving to it for years now. The song ruled charts for a long time when it featured in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se. Its visuals of Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing atop a train as it chugs through winding hills are something that simply cannot be forgotten.

In the age of remixes and reboots, Malaika, who shot to fame with this song, is of the opinion that this is one song that should remain untouched. Although she is all for remixes, she prefers that some iconic songs remain in their original form.

Talking about the song, she told IANS, "When you play that song, you can't help but get up and dance. It is an iconic song. When I shot the song, Geeta (Kapur) was assisting Farah (Khan) at that time. I used to study under Terence (Lewis), Geeta assisted me on that dance. It was nice. We felt that 'let's just go for it'."

She continued, "In today's day and age there is a constant trend of remixes. There are a few songs that I think you should never touch. They are iconic. There must be five or 10 songs over the years that you can pull out. Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of them. Don't tamper with it, just let the original be and that's how it should be."

"I think some of the remixes are fantastic and go with today's age and kids but yeah, there are certain things you should not tamper with like The Godfather or Mother India are iconic films. You should just let them be," added Malaika.

Chaiyya Chaiyya was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

