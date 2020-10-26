Mandira Bedi Welcomes Daughter Tara To Her Family; ‘She Has Come To Us Like A Blessing’

Mandira Bedi has a new addition to her family. Mandira and her husband Rraj Kaushal welcomed daughter Tara and introduced her to the world through a social media post. The couple, who have a son named Vir, adopted the four-year-old girl in July.

Mandira shared an adorable family portrait with all four of them matching in white and smiling with glee. She captioned her post, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

The actress received many congratulatory messages on her post. Vidya Malvade wrote, "God bless you & your little twinkling star...Tara." Anindita Bose wrote, "so so soooooo happy for you'll....Congratulations."

Mandira had expressed her wish to adopt a girl child in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times. Sharing that the couple had wanted a sister for Vir, who was 8 at the time, she had said that they were looking to adopt a girl who was between two-and-a-half to four-years-old.

They had already picked the name Tara for her. Although they had applied at CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) more than two years ago, the procedure hadn't moved forward at the time.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Pens Birthday Note For Her Daughter Nisha & It's Radiating Love, Warmth And Positivity

ALSO READ: Ashtami Special: Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanya Puja With Daughter Samisha And Eight Other Girls