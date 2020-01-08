Manoj Bajpayee Recounts His Initial Days As An Actor: ‘Saw My Photos Being Thrown In Garbage Bin’

Manoj Bajpayee is considered one of the most impactful actors of our times, and he has even been honoured by the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. However, the actor had humble beginnings in the film industry, when there were no auditions and casting for films. The actor recounted that he has even seen his photographs thrown in the bin by assistant directors!

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee shared the tough times he endured during the beginning of his career. "You would give your photographs to an assistant director, and be sure that they will be thrown into the garbage. I have definitely seen this. As soon as I turned my back, many times, not once or twice. I have also been chucked out of a film or a series as soon as I have given my first shot. After I gave the shot, half an hour later I was told to take off my costume and go. (Of course) they can't dare to do it now," he said.

Manoj has received much praise for his performance as the intelligence agent in Amazon Prime's series, The Family Man. The actor is all set for the second season of the series, for which the release date hasn't been announced yet.

When asked if he watched the series, Manoj said that he doesn't watch his films. He watch only a few clips as his daughter and wife watch the, He said that he watched all the episodes of The Family Man with them and it was quite an experience. His wife loved it and she is the biggest critic of his. His daughter, who is just eight, was also excited that it's her 'papa's' series which she can go back to any time and watch. He added that he has done films which are mostly meant for adults and not children, but she will be able to watch this.

The actor recently kick-started the shoot of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

