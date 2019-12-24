Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Manoj Bajpayee Team Up For A Film

After John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Abhishek Sharma's next is a family comedy titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee.

Speaking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma said in an official statement, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones."

He further added, "With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end."

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said, "It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month."

An excited Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram page to announce her new film. She wrote, "2020 ki sabse खरी भविष्यवाणी! आपकी मनोरंजक सेवा aur जनहित में जारी। अब पड़ेगा #SurajPeMangalBhari! With the very talented @diljitdosanjh and @bajpayee.manoj. A @zeestudiosofficial production, directed by #AbhishekSharma. Film goes on floor on January 6, 2020."

