Manoj Bajpayee Says He’d Work In Hollywood If He Got Good Roles; ‘Don’t Want To Start From Scratch’

Although Manoj Bajpayee hasn't forayed into the international arena, he has undoubtedly made his presence felt through his work in India. On whether he would want to give Hollywood a shot, the critically acclaimed actor says that he wouldn't mind it if he gets a good role but he doesn't want to start from scratch.

Talking about working in Hollywood, Manoj told Hindustan Times, "It's not in your hands. I keep getting offers, I won't deny that. It has to be respectable. I am not dying to go there and start from the scratch just because it's Hollywood."

He continued, "I have a whole lot of respect for Hollywood films. It has impacted generation after generation. But I am getting such great roles and respect here, if I get similar there, even a little bit less, that is okay. Starting from scratch is something which is not my scene at all."

"You should do the things which are in your hand, fantastic and great. Why will you leave all this and go for something which is completely subsidiary?" added Manoj.

However, the actor views himself not working in mainstream Bollywood, and likens where he sees himself working to off-Broadway. "The Bollywood you are talking about, they still don't know what to do with us. We work off Bollywood, like there's off-Broadway. In the city itself, I have always stayed on the fringe and worked from there," he said.

Manoj was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy drama was directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios. It released theatrically on November 15, 2020.

