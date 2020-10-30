Manoj Bajpayee Says That After Many Years In Industry, People Give Him Respect Without Him Asking

As an outsider who has successfully established himself in the Hindi film industry as one of the most talented actors, Manoj Bajpayee has had a journey with many ups and downs. In a recent interview, Manoj recounted how he used to struggle for basic respect earlier, but after many years of being in the industry, people give him respect and more, without even asking.

"By God's grace, people give me everything. In earlier times, there used to be some struggle, for basic facilities, accommodation and basic respect, that you fight for. But now, after so many years, people tend to give that to you, without even asking for it, out of respect and experience one has gained in this industry," said Manoj, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Manoj is all geared up for the release of his next film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which hits the theatres on November 13. The film is a satirical comedy-drama, and it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Diljit Dosanjh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and others. Manoj, who is considered a 'serious actor' by few, says he never wanted to restrict himself to a particular genre .

"Never say never. Every genre has the ability to come up with some surprises, it just needs a storyteller. I don't purposely stay away from any genre," he said.

However, he is sure about not wanting to be a part of 'formula films'. "When I had landed in Mumbai for the first time, formula was ruling at that time, and I really didn't know where I'm going to fit in. It took so many years to stay away from it all, the greed, temptation, and stick to conviction. Things started changing after a few years," he said.

Talking about his upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Shariq Patel and Shubhash.

